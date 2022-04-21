BENTON — Juanita Estelle Murray, 99, of Benton, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rivers Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa. She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and raised children while keeping farm books and working on the farm.
She was the daughter of the late Andrew Wells and the late Colene Tabor Wells
She is survived by four daughters, Yvonne and husband J.R. Gray, Benton, Patty and husband Bob Galloway, Benton, Sharon and husband Eddie Choate, Benton, Judy and husband Steve Moore, Benton; one son, Don and wife Rita Murray, Benton; grandchildren, Randy and wife Trish Gray, Teresa Gray, Eric and wife Gina Roth, Melinda Murray, Roxie Blakenship, Greg Adams and Kristi and husband Todd Gray; 11 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reese Carson Murray; and two grandchildren, Glen Wilkins and Eric Choate; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton, KY with Keith Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Benton Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Memorial Contributions may be made to Woodson Chapel Cemetery, C/O Leon Forsythe, 1420 Old Kuttawa Rd., Kuttawa, KY 42055.
