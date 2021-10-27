Juanita Elliott, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 4:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
Juanita was a member of New Zion Bible Baptist Church. Juanita was a long time dairy farmer in McCracken County spanning a period of nearly 100 years as milk cows being there on the farm. She was an avid reader and could finish a book in a short time. Juanita enjoyed going to yard sales and finding unusual items and at a good price. Family was important to her and spending time with them.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie (Chuck) Byerly, Paducah; one son, Richard Elliott, Paducah; one grandson, Jeremy (Kinsey) Powers, Paducah; two great- grandchildren, Kaylee Powers and Kendal Powers; one brother, Ronnie Rudolph, Clinton, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were husband, Charles Elliott; parents, Joseph Bishop Rudolph and Alice Josephine Williams Rudolph; two brothers, Joe Rudolph and Harold Rudolph.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rhea Bowles officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Veteran of Foreign Wars, 1133 Murray Avenue, Paducah, KY 42003.
