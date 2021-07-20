CORBIN — Juanita Ophelia Bloomingburg, 99, of Corbin, formerly of Benton, died on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Williamsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation in Williamsburg.
She was retired from the J.U. Kevil Center in Mayfield. She was a member of the 19th Street church of Christ of Corbin and a former 30-year member of the Oak Valley church of Christ in Benton.
She is survived by a son, Allen Bloomingburg of Corbin; a brother, Dexter Vaughn of Sarasota, Florida; two grandsons; three granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Bloomingburg; a son, Glen Bloomingburg; two brothers; a sister; and two grandchildren. Her parents were Dexter Dee and Lovie Mae (Leigh) Vaughn.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. David Hendrickson will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Benton Cemetery in Benton.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
