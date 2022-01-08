Juanita Bell, 93, of Paducah passed away at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Life Care Center in LaCenter. She was born on March 29, 1928, to the late Herman B. and Hazel Mae Goodwin Lyles. Juanita attended the Salt and Light Church in Reidland. She was a 1945 graduate of Reidland High School. Juanita worked for many years as a floral designer and arranger and was a former bus driver for the McCracken County Schools. Juanita was affectively known as “Granny” to many people through the years. She was active in the Eastern Star for many years.
Survivors include one daughter, Carol Willodean Berkley, of Benton, and bonus daughter, Holly (Tim) Adams, of Kevil; four grandchildren, Kristen (Phil) Summers, Cohen Adams, Emily Bolton, Bella Adams; nephews, Phillip Lyles, David Lyles, James Lyles, Larry Bell, Mike Bell, Mark Bell, Randy Bell and Rusty Bell, Bruce Bell, and Jason Bell.
Preceding in death was her husband, James Roy Bell; parents, Herman and Hazel Goodwin Lyles; one brother, Curtis Lyles.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral of Paducah with Tim Adams speaking. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
