BENTON — Joyce Orr, 79, of Benton, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Florida.
Born Monday, Sept. 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James Swinford and the late Sylvia Dee Swinford Davis.
She was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church where she was the organist for 40 years. She began her career teaching English for Livingston County Schools and then came to Marshall County Schools where she was the librarian at Calvert City Elementary and Sharpe Elementary for about 20 years. She enjoyed music, reading and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Orr of Benton; daughter, Debbie Smith of Benton; sisters, Sandy Peters husband Joe of Destin, Florida, Dee Dee Whittaker husband Matt of Gilbertsville; brother, J.C. Swinford of Calvert City; granddaughters, Amber Smith Traylor husband Adam of Montgomery, Indiana, Haley Smith of Benton; great-grandchildren, Paxton Traylor, Cannon Traylor and Ada J. Traylor, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Justin Martin “Marty” Orr; stepfather, Wilson Davis; and sister-in-law, Debbie Swinford.
A memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be handling all arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Lee Dodd Cemetery Fund c/o Wayne Ramey, 3254 Monroe Street, Paducah, KY 42001 or a charity of your choice.
