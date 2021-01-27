Joyce “Joy” Hyder O’Keefe, 84, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She worked for the Mississippi Cooperative Home Extension Service for over 35 years.
She is survived by a brother, James E. Hyder of Los Alamos, New Mexico; a sister, Gloria Richards of Albion, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brennan; and her husband, Maurice. Her parents were Edward S. and Myrtle R. Hyder
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.