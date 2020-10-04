Joyce Grooms Oakes, 66, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home.
She was a former member of Northside Baptist Church, more recently attending High Point Pentecostal Church in Paducah. She was also a homemaker.
Mrs. Oakes is survived by her husband, David Oakes; a daughter, Tracey McClain of Fancy Farm; two brothers, Billy Grooms of Mayfield and Tony Grooms of Murray; a sister, Joanne Anderson of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Carter; and her parents, Ralph and Annie Lindsey Grooms.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
