SEBREE — Joyce Louise (Long) Powell, 88, of Sebree, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Mrs. Powell was born August 18, 1933, in Sebree, to the late Jesse and Louise (Springfield) Long. She was a graduate of Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an RN for Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. In 2004, she won the Citizen of the Year Award in Sebree. Devoted to family, church and community, Joyce began a Girl Scout troop and a School of Dance in Sebree. She was also very active in the Sebree PTA, always volunteering wherever needed. She was a very active volunteer in the Webster County Sports Boosters, serving for a while as president of that organization. She had been a volunteer for the Cardinal Chapter of the Red Cross where she had given over 40 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sebree, where she worked in the nursery department and was recognized for 42 years of service before retiring as Nursery Coordinator. She worked for the Sebree Chamber and donated many volunteer hours.
Joyce was her happiest taking care of others; always putting their needs before herself. Fondly known as Granny to her family, Joyce always cherished the opportunity to entertain and cook for family and friends. Reading a good book, going on trips, driving a farm road with Bill on a pretty afternoon, or serving the needs of her church is some of her most favorite times. She will be remembered as a special person with a generous and caring heart. She was everyone’s best friend and she always made herself available to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren or anyone in need. She was tolerant and graceful and the most selfless wife and mother that anyone could ask for. She was a happy and positive person who always had the right answers to any situation. It’s that genuine love and caring that will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Powell.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years, William “Bill” Powell; children, Scott Powell of Paducah, Paula Connell (Don) of Benton; grandchildren, Reiss Bright (Kelly) of Louisville, Evan Bright of Los Angeles, California, Abby Wrinkle (Drew) of Paducah, Seth Powell of Nashville, Tennessee; step- grandchildren, Mitchell Connell of Knoxville, Tennessee, Spencer Connell of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Estell Bright, Pearson Bright, Sullivan Bright and step-great grandchild, Elloulyn Connell.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Sebree First Baptist Church with Bob Hardison and Dilan Zahn officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Sebree First Baptist Church, PO Box 156, Sebree, KY 42455.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.