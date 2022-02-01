Joyce Leigh Thompson Fletcher, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. Fletcher was born in Peoria, Illinois, on July 19, 1942, to the late Rev. Ezra and Dorothy Thompson. She was a wonderful housewife who always put the needs of her husband and children ahead of her own. She was an active member of Equip Church where she attended ladies Bible study. She also taught Sunday school, led Children’s Church and was active in the youth ministry in previous years. Joyce loved the Lord and her heart’s desire was to make sure that everyone she was put in contact with had the opportunity to hear and know Jesus. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, working in her yard and gardening. She was a great cook and never missed an opportunity to attend a sporting event that her children or grandchildren were participating in.
Joyce will be remembered for her devotion and dedication to her family and the Lord which was evident in her morning Bible devotions and her devout prayer life. She was a nurturer to her children and a beautiful, loving wife who strived to make sure that her husband and children’s needs were always met.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary Fletcher; one daughter, Jennifer DeMumbree (Kevin), of Paducah; two sons, Jeffrey Fletcher (Lori), of Metropolis, Illinois, and Matthew Fletcher (Jill), of Gilbertsville; one brother, William E. Thompson (Brenda), of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Tilford (Clint), Rebecca Hodge (Aaron), Carson Metcalf, Hunter DeMumbree, Katy Mensch (Ethan), Abbie Fletcher, Emma Fletcher, and Brady Fletcher; and four great-grandchildren, Colton Hodge, Caroline Tilford, Clara Tilford, and Fletcher Hodge.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James E. Thompson and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Ben Strong, Rev. Bobby Strong, Rev. Doris Strong and Rev. David Parish officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Equip Church, 3661 James Sanders Blvd, Paducah, KY 42001.
