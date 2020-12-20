Joyce Lawson Roper, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born on October 14, 1935, in Dukedom, Tennessee. Joyce was a retired Registered Nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Paducah.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Debra Lynn Lawson Russell of Paducah and Marla Lawson of DeLand, Florida; son, Mike Lawson, and wife, Tammie of Paducah; seven grandchildren, John William Lawson and wife, Laura, Ben Lawson, Grant Lawson, Steven Russell, Christy Russell, Danielle Imhoff, and Caitlin Imhoff; one great-grandson, John B. Lawson.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Edward Lawson; second husband, Ray Brent Roper; mother and stepfather, Ira Mae Bynum Wood and Harvey Wood; father, Clifton Newton.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jewell Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.