Joyce Jones, 79, of Paducah, passed away at Continue Care Paducah at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Joyce was born in Metcalf County, Kentucky on October 23, 1940, to Damon and Verna London. She retired after teaching for 30 years at Lone Oak Elementary School. She was a longtime member of Heartland Church.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Sherry K. Newberry (Robert), of Burleson, Texas; her son, Gregg N. Jones (Julie), of Lexington; and her six grandchildren.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert N. Jones; her parents, Damon London and Verna London.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Jones will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Dr. Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
