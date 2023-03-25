SYMSONIA — Joyce Johnson, 64, of Symsonia, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Care Center in Paducah.
She was of the Baptist faith. She retired after 30 years of employment from 3A Composites USA Inc. in Benton, where she worked in quality control.
Joyce is survived by her mother, Francis Rogers Johnson; brother, Richard Johnson (Chong) of West Paducah; her two nieces, Jessica Taylor and Jackie Harris (Jay); and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles O. Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 at Palestine Cemetery in West Paducah with Rev. Wes Morehead officiating.
Friends may call 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Monday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
