SYMSONIA — Joyce Johnson, 64, of Symsonia, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Care Center in Paducah.

She was of the Baptist faith. She retired after 30 years of employment from 3A Composites USA Inc. in Benton, where she worked in quality control.

Service information

Mar 27
Graveside Service
Monday, March 27, 2023
1:00PM-1:30PM
Palestine Cemetery
-
West Paducah, KY 42086
Mar 27
Visitation
Monday, March 27, 2023
10:30AM-12:30PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
