PILOT OAK — Joyce Jeanette McClure Kitchen, 91, of Pilot Oak, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Joyce Jeanette was born Nov. 5, 1931, in Pilot Oak, KY, to the late Ila Goebel and Lottie Iva Berryman McClure. She was a 1949 graduate of Cuba High School and then went on to attend Draughon’s Business College of Paducah. She was employed at Henry I Siegal in Fulton, KY, and Mayfield Sweet Feed Mill.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Ila Watkins of Pilot Oak; one granddaughter, Serena (Brian) Anderson of Ellington, Missouri; one grandson, Derek Watkins of Pilot Oak; and six great-grandchildren, Xavier Anderson, Zion Anderson, Cypress Anderson, Miriam Anderson, Hadassah Anderson, and Josiah Anderson.
