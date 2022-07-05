Joyce Jean Thomas Carter, 88, of Mayfield, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a retired cosmetologist.
Mrs. Carter is survived by one son, Keith Carter of Mayfield; three daughters, Denise Lamb (Scott) McAlpin, Sherry Carter Perkins, and LaVeda Carter (Duane) Fields all of Mayfield; one sister, Sidney (Bill) Lemond of Mayfield; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carter; one son, Dennis Lamb; one brother, Bobby Thomas; and her parents, Oscar and Ruth Lamb Thomas.
Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Jean Thomas Carter will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Chad Lamb and Rev. Duane Fields will officiate. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, c/o Duane Fields, 343 State Route 97, Mayfield, KY 42066.
