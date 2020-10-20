MAYFIELD — Joyce Marie Jackson, 86, of Mayfield, died at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Crouch of Mayfield, two sons, Ronnie Jackson of Mayfield and Jeff Jackson of Jackson, Tennessee; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gurvis Jackson; a sister; and a granddaughter. Her parents were Robert and Dollie Belle Michael Daniel.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Rev. Matt Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
