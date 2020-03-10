HICKORY — Joyce Ineda Freeman, age 77 of Hickory, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Marshall Co. Hospital E.R. in Benton, KY.
She worked for Mayfield Manufacturing then later worked for Medco Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah. She was a member of the Oak Level Missionary Baptist Church,
She is survived by a niece; Marcia Poe of Symsonia; nephews; Gary Freeman of Benton, Randy Freeman of Symsonia, and Michael Freeman of Symsonia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Marvin Freeman and the late Artie Gladys (Cope) Freeman; her two brothers and two sisters
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY. Rev. C.C. Brasher will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Clarks River Cemetery, Symsonia.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N 12th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.