SMITHLAND — Joyce Dean Dukes, 82, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, at Livingston Hospital in Salem.
Joyce was born on Oct. 17, 1939. In her life, she worked as a machine operator at Florsheim Shoe Factory in Paducah, and was a member of the Potter House Worship Center.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 31 years, James Wilford “Bill” Dukes; her sons, Everett Smith Jr. and Jeffrey Smith; her siblings, Louis (Janet) Hale and Betty Lloyd; her grandsons, Duell Smith and Tyrell Smith; and
her granddaughter, Terrin Smith.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Kathleen Hale; her son, Greg Smith; and her grandson, Curtis Smith.
A visitation will be held on from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel with a 1 p.m. service being held. Joyce will be buried at Cothran Cemetery.
Andrew Sexton and Fred Lowrance will be officiating the service.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
