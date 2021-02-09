METROPOLIS, Ill. — Joyce (Cochran) Guynn, 66, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Services will be held at a later date.
Joyce was retired from the American Red Cross and was a member of Waldo Baptist Church.
Joyce is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, John Guynn; children, Thomas Guynn, Matthew Guynn (Janie), and Samantha (Jeff) Lillard; grandchildren, John Alexander, Kierstan, Kylie, Kaden, Deacon, and Wrigley; sisters, Patricia Cochran, Pamela Alrandi, Audrey Wrye; brothers, Danny Cochran, John Cochran, and Richard Cochran; several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Patrick and Dorothy Lawanda (Barger) Cochran; grandson, Jamie Riley Gwynn; and brother, Larry Cochran.
Memorials may be made in Joyce’s name to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
