METROPOLIS, Ill. — Joyce J. Choate, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away on Feb. 27, 2023 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois, after a lengthy illness.
She was the youngest of the nine children of William and Nellie (Faulkner) Jones.
Joyce was a lifetime resident of southern Illinois and most recently resided at Misty Meadows in Metropolis. Family was her most important treasure, followed closely by music. She was a lifelong fan of southern gospel quartets and country music, enjoying few things more than attending live music events. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Joyce is survived by her children, Charles Matthew Choate of Peoria, Illinois; Jerry (Jeannene) Carter of Ocala, Florida; and Joy Gray (Kevin Brey) of Goffstown, New Hampshire; daughter-in-law, Sherry Gray of Metropolis; grandchildren, Bubba (Jaimie) Carter and Skip (Kim) Carter of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Josh (Maryanne) Carter of Hernando, Mississippi; Heather (Drew) Deckard of Metropolis, and Sydney Brey of Los Angeles, California; great-grandchildren, Larson Carter, Lauren Carter, Kaleb (Keely) Brown, Kagen (Brittany) Brown, Morrison Carter, Karis Carter, Addison (Marshall) Burkhead, Makenzie Gray, Sadie Gray, Graycee Deckard, and Daniel Deckard; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Barbara Jones and Betty Gale; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Mettis W. “Slim” Gray and Charles N. “Bud” Choate; daughter, Lois Carter; stepson, Gary Gray; stepdaughter Donna Choate; daughter-in-law, Laura Hay Carter; grandson, Darin Gray; and siblings Clarence Jones, Cecil Jones, Blanche Watson, Charlie Jones, William “Bill” Jones, Mary Hughes, George Jones and James Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Joyce’s name to the Dementia Society or the American Heart Association.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Pastor David Krueger officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening, March 3, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
