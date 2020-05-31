Joyce C. Storey, 87, of Paducah, passed away on May 27, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Joyce retired from The Bell Telephone Company after working there most of her life. She was a people person who loved social gatherings. Joyce was a lifelong member, as well as the oldest living member of Bethel Pentecostal Church in Paducah where she played the piano, taught Sunday School, helped found the Youth Group and served as a church board member. She was very proud of and dearly loved her nieces, nephews, and her great nieces and great nephews, who affectionately referred to her as Issie or Joycie.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Sharon Stone of Paducah; two brothers, W.D. Keeling, Jr. and wife, Donna of Paducah, David Keeling and wife, Barbara of Waxhaw North Carolina; nine nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Billy C. Storey; two sisters, Shirley Ann Keeling and LaNonna Kay Keeling; two brothers, Vernon Clayton Keeling and Freddie Joe Keeling; and two half-sisters, Mayzell Styles and Obeda Hester. Her parents were W.D. Keeling, Sr. and Erma Rhea Looper Keeling.
Funeral Services for Joyce will be 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jeff Hartman officiating. Entombment will follow at Brook Hill Cemetery in Paducah. There will be no visitation.
Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240, Whittington Parkway, Louisville KY, 40222, or the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4, Bowling Green KY, 42101.
You may leave a message or light a candle online at www.milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
