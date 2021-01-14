Joyce Moore Burrell, 72, of Paducah, died at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She worked as a mental health coordinator at
Sikeston Regional Center in Sikeston, Missouri. She was
a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, LaShonda Kaye Moore and Faith Yvonne Moore, both of Paducah, and Sylvia Mitchell of Chicago; a son, Shawn Ruffin of Sikeston; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Carolyn Maxine Harvey and Doralyn A. Warren, both of Paducah, Phyllis Person and Linda S. Weatherspoon, both of Hickman, and Linda L. Williams of Union City, Tennessee; two brothers, Russell Rogers of Arlington, Virginia, and William Richard James II of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother and a step-brother. Her parents were John W. Harvey and Dora Mae Harvey Moore.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Revs. Raynarldo Henderson and Kenneth Hollowell officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.