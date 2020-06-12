METROPOLIS, Ill. — Joyce Ardelle Evavold Deem, 69, of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her son’s home surrounded by her children.
Due to current health and safety directives, private graveside services for Joyce will be held in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dean Emerson officiating.
Joyce was a registered nurse for 47 years and cared wholeheartedly for every one of her patients. She attended Concord Methodist Church and was a member of their choir and WISE Bible Study group. She enjoyed making photo albums, antiquing, and spending time with her friends and family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Sarah Deem, Rachel Taylor and husband Chad, Miriam Ferguson and husband Clint, and Adam Deem and fiancé Rica Leyson; five grandchildren, Rukiya Sanders, Eun-Li Deem, Charlotte Taylor, Brad Taylor, and Guy Ferguson; two great-granddaughters, Saniyya Sanders and Hidaya Sanders; four siblings, Roscoe Evavold and wife Cyndi, Allan Evavold and wife June, Maxine Olson, and Janelle Hickerson and husband David; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Evenelle (Hanson) Evavold; one brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Marti Evavold; one brother-in-law, Gary Olson.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center 2338 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY, 42001 or Siteman Cancer Center 4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO, 62110. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com or cards may be sent to the family via the funeral home PO Box 760 Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
