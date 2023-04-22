BROOKPORT, Ill. — Joyce Ann Klaffer Allen, 70, of Brookport, passed away at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center
Joyce was born in Eldorado on Sunday, Aug. 10, 1952, to James and Mary Klaffer. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed cooking for others and an avid flower gardener. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Brookport. She loved all her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband of 51 years, DeWayne James Allen; her daughter, Rachael Herzog (Ryan) of Paducah, Kentucky; her sons, D.J. Allen of Brookport and Daniel Lee Allen (Beth) of Hamletsburg; her sister, Judy Fitch (Bill) of Brookport; her brothers, Jimmy Klaffer (Patti) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jackie Klaffer (Teresa) and Johnny Klaffer (Melinda), all of Brookport; her grandchildren, Kylie Cherry (Israel), Zach Baker (Jasmine), James Allen (Violet), Justice Lane, Taylor Allen, Isla Herzog and Axel Herzog; her great grandchildren, Lillie and Wrenly Baker; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents, James Arnold Klaffer and Mary Francis DeMaris Klaffer; her sister, Janie Beshears; her brother, Jerry Klaffer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. David Siere officiating. Burial will follow at Pell Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church of Brookport, P.O. Box 59, Brookport, IL 62910.
