WICKLIFFE — Joyce Ann Carpenter, 87, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Life Care Center of La Center.
Mrs. Carpenter
was born on Sept. 1, 1934, to the late William Harrison (Doc) Adams and Bessie Watson Adams. Mrs. Carpenter was a retired teacher, having taught one year of second grade at Wickliffe Elementary and 28 years of biology at Ballard Memorial High School. Mrs. Carpenter received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University, and she completed a fellowship at the University of North Carolina. Mrs. Carpenter and her husband, Jr., were avid Ballard Bomber basketball fans. She was also a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Kentucky Wildcats.
When Mrs. Carpenter became
a grandmother in
1988, she retired
from teaching and became a dedicated grandmother who
was privileged to
spend lots of quality time with her granddaughters. In addition to being a loving Grammy, Mrs. Carpenter devoted her time to volunteer activities. She was a founding member of His House Ministries board of directors.
She also worked in
the His House store in La Center as a team leader for many years. In 1990, Mrs. Carpenter became a member of the Board of Directors for the Fort Jefferson Cross at the Confluence committee, serving as secretary of the committee as funds were raised and the cross was constructed. She served on the Purchase Area Development District Aging Council. For several years of her retirement, Mrs. Carpenter owned and operated Carpenter Crafts, with sewing and applique her specialties. Every Christmas, she loved to bake and share her creations with friends and family. Mrs. Carpenter could be found reading mystery novels and watching game shows and ballgames in her spare time. She was honored with the title of Kentucky Colonel in 1996.
Mrs. Carpenter
was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Wickliffe
for more than 50
years. She served as church secretary for many years and she sang in the choir when her husband was the song leader at Southside.
Mrs. Carpenter was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Luther L. Carpenter Jr.; her parents, Harrison
and Bessie Adams; a sister, Charlene Wooley; and an infant nephew, Ricky Matlock.
She is survived by her daughters, Kena Carpenter, of Wickliffe and Alita Rogers of Gage; two granddaughters, Hannah Anderson (Lee Byrd) and Heather Campbell, of Paducah; two sisters, Fannie Lienhart, of Benton, Arkansas, and Burnetta Hinterthuer (Steve Holst) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and many dear nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends who are like family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with the Rev. Joe Skinner and Wade Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22,
2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home
of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: His House, 300 W Kentucky Dr, La Center, KY 42056; or Fort Jefferson Memorial Cross at the Confluence Fund, c/o Jennifer Holder, Treasurer, 970 Jones Road, La Center, KY 42056.
The family requests that all visitors please wear a mask while in attendance at the visitation and service.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
