BARLOW — Joy Lynn Thomas, 60, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She owned and operated J.J.’s Service Station for several years.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Cody Thomas and Hunter Lake Thomas, both of Barlow; a daughter, Jaclyn Nicole Thomas of Mayfield; two sisters, Ava Galbreath of Tennessee and Terri Lee Godwin of Barlow; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jimmie Galbreath.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at House of Prayer with Kimberly Grief officiating.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
