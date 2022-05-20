PADUCAH — Joy K. Rose, 63, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2022, at her residence.
Joy was retired from the cafeteria at McCracken County Schools and Paducah City Schools. She was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, and traveling. She had a special love for children, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her two children, T.J. (Becky Nastally) Courey and Jessica (Robert) Romaine; her fiancé, Anthony G. Orzechowski; her father, Jack Rose; two siblings, June West and Jim (Betty Ann) Rose; four grandchildren, Carson, Miley, Hannah, Oliver; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, June Rose.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
