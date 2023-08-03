Joy Hite Courtney, 72, of West Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Joy graduated from Paducah Beauty School in the late ‘60s. She worked at Amy’s Salon and Wedgewood Salon. She was co-owner of Hillbilly Cooker BBQ. She loved crafting, jewelry, gardening, UK and NASCAR.
Surviving are her three children, Jennifer (Jerry) Monical of Paducah, Robert Courtney of Paducah, Jamie (Aaron) Asbell of West Paducah; three grandchildren, Lindsay Stanley, Isaac Asbell, Vivian Asbell; two great-grandchildren, Chrislyn Stanley and Chloe Stanley; and her cousin, Linda Caroline Duda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lubie and Edna Hite.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with her son, the Rev. Robert Courtney officiating. Burial will follow at McKendree Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to American Cancer Society.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
