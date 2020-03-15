Joy D. Jackson Cope, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Joy was born in Paducah on February 4, 1932, to Franklin and Lottie Jackson. She was a Kentucky Colonel and Duchess of Paducah, and received the Jefferson Award in 1996 for service to her community.
She was active in local, state and national politics, serving on the Executive Committees of Gov. Julian Carroll, Gov. Martha Layne Collins, Vice President Al Gore and Hillary Rodham Clinton.
After her involvement in its restoration, she worked as a tour guide at Whitehaven in Paducah, the McCracken County Courthouse and was the author of “Granny’s Old Sayings.” She was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church since 1946, where she served as a teacher in Sunday School from nursery to senior adults, G.A.’s and Girls’ Auxiliary. She was also the past president of the Rosebower Cemetery Perpetual Care Board.
Mrs. Cope is survived by her sons, Paul Cope of Katy, Texas, and Chris Cope (Steve) of Sevierville, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Shannon Cope, Jacob “Jake” Cope, Shellie Haas (James); her great-grandchildren, Dustin, Chayton, Imagine (Alex), Sierra, Cassidy and Justin; and her great-great-grandchild, Kandie.
Mrs. Cope was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ted Auston Cope; her sisters, Eva Jackson, Jane Henson, Segal Whitis and Helen Thompson; her brothers, Harold Jackson, Charles Jackson and Zelmer Jackson; her parents, Franklin Gard Jackson and Lottie Clapp Jackson Brookshire; and her daughter-in-law, Sissie Cope (Paul’s wife).
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Made To Stay, 126 Cambridge Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
