METROPOLIS, Ill. — Joshua Robert Story, 30, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Round Springs Cemetery.
Joshua attended The Loft Church in Herrin, Illinois.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Norris and Kathy (Brenningmeyer) Story Jr.; brother, Jimmy Story and wife Joli; nephew, Logan Story; grandparents, Norris Story Sr. and Alice Isoline; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his faithful canine companion, Princess.
Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara Story, Robert Brenningmeyer, James Benard and Bill Isoline.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Joshua’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Pallbearers will be Norris Story Jr., Jimmy Story, Logan Story, Bobby Brenningmeyer, Jim Benard, John Story, and Gene Snow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.