Joshua Raymond Lange, 28, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a former Volunteer Firefighter, and Tow Truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, rescuing animals, and the outdoors. His greatest happiness was spending time with his family, and especially his daughter, Savannah, who was the light of his life, and his beloved niece, EllaGrace.
Surviving are his mother, Lila Lange; brother, Chandler Lange; sister, TianaRose Lange; niece, EllaGrace Lange; daughter, Savannah Lange and her mother, Taylor Foley all of Paducah; grandparents, Tim and Ann Pendergrass of Paducah and Jerry “Buck” and Dorthey Lange of Metropolis, Illinois; great grandparents, Ray and Peggy Danner of Metropolis, Illinois; uncle, Craig Klope; aunt, Laura Klope; cousins, Braden Klope, Austin Klope and Makenzie Klope, all of Nashville, Tennessee.
He will always be remembered for being there for anyone that needed him. He had a heart of gold and was so kindhearted He could work on or fix anything. He loved pulling pranks on his family! He was a great dad, uncle, brother, son.
There’s just so many great things about Joshua the list keeps going on!
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Emmerson officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.