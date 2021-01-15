CALVERT CITY — Joshua David Inglish, 36, of Calvert City, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Calvert City. He was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Marshall County High School and attended WKCTC, Mid-Continent University, and Shawnee Community College. Joshua worked as a carpenter in the construction industry.
He is survived by his wife, Lou Ann DeAtley Inglish; son, Coltin Inglish; step-son, Hunter Reavis; parents, Billy and Lisa (Cobb) Inglish, brother, Justin Inglish, wife Stacey; grandfather, David Earl Inglish; mother and father-in-law, Mike and Traci Walsh and Bill and Becky DeAtley; brother-in-law, Robert DeAtley; nieces, Presley and Aubrey Inglish; aunts and uncles, Rhonda Meadows, Tonya Walls, husband Bryan, David Inglish, wife Monica, Allen Inglish, wife Juanita, Sammy Inglish, wife Jane, Lana Thompson, husband Jerry; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Quintin Inglish; and grandparents, Charles and Louella Inglish and Betty Jean Inglish.
A public graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Little Cypress Cemetery, Calvert City, Kentucky with the Rev. BJ Lampley officiating.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is handling arrangements.
