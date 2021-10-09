EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Josephine Rosa Marie House, 56, departed this life on Sept. 19, 2021.
She was born on June 5, 1965, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late Eugene and Addie (Brady) Cavette.
Josephine married Rev. Howard House. They have 11 children between the two of them: Brandon (Shonta) Cavette, Alexandria Cavette, Stacy Murrell, Janna Murrell, Tegan Hillman, Demetria Jackson, Kristorfer Dunbar, William Dunbar, Derrick Starks and Jeremy Copeland. Josephine and Howard also have a host of grandchildren: Amaya Cavette, Ahriana Cavette, Ty Shawn Cavette, Caliyah Cavette Holloway and Devontae Kirby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randon Cavette, and three brothers, Eugene Kenneth Cavette Jr., Jerry Tillman and Felix Leon Cavette.
Together with her husband, children and grandchildren, Josephine leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Barbara Tillman, Beatrice Cavette, Deborah Cavette, Marilyn Cavette and Vanessi Cavette; brothers, Harvey Cavette, Curtis Cavette, Gerald Emerson (Nickie) Cavette, Gerard Jeremiah Cavette and David Cavette; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021, at New Hope Christian Church with visitation from 11 a.m. until service. Burial in Peaceful Valley Cemetery.
Mason Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. A mask is required.
