Josephine Perry Weaver, 91, of West Paducah, passed away at 8:18 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Providence Point of Paducah. She was born on Jan. 11, 1930, in Troy, Tennessee, to the late Herman and Beatrice Cannon Perry. Josephine was retired from Paducah Dry Goods.
She is survived by her two sons, William Weaver and wife, Lorraine, of Kevil, and Steven Weaver and wife, Gail, of Paducah; four grandchildren, Wesley Weaver, Randal Weaver, Jessica Grubbs, and Matthew Weaver; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus E. “Bill” Weaver; sister, Nell Anderson; brothers, Thurman Perry and Tom Perry; sister-in-law, Leola Perry.
A private funeral service will be held for family at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
