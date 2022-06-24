Josephine “Jo” Wynn Bailey, 98, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Providence Point.
Jo was born on May 3, 1924 in Obion County, Tennessee, to William and Anna Simmons Wynn. She worked at Paducah Bank for 25 years. She started her career as a teller and eventually worked her way up to become assistant vice president. She was a very accomplished artist. Her paintings were often displayed at the PAPA Gallery. When she wasn’t painting, she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and tending to her garden and flowers.
Jo is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.L. Bailey, Jr.; one daughter, Judith Diane Bailey Davis; four sisters, Clara Jean Toon, Christine Green, Gladys Borg, Louise Yates; four brothers, Curtis Wynn, James Wynn, two infants, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Danny York officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church 9104 US Hwy 68 W, Calvert City, KY 42029; or Mercy Health Hospice 225 Medical Center Dr. Ste 203. Paducah, KY 42003.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
