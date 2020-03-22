EDDYVILLE — Josephine Egliske, 94, of Eddyville, formerly of Chicago, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include two daughters, Harriet Egilske of Arizona and Patty White of Eddyville; three sons, Jerome Egilske of Rockford, Illinois, Albert Egilske of Rosemont, Illinois, and Larry Egilske of Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 24 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adalbert J. Egilske; one son, Frank Egilske; seven sisters; and one brother. Her parents were Frank and Tonnina Nuccio Amato.
Carbonara Funeral Home in Melrose Park, Illinois, will be in charge of services and burial will be in Illinois. Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
