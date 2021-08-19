Joseph Richard Young, 79, of Paducah, died at 11:26 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Mr. Young was a member of Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, where he served in the Usher Ministry. He received certification from West Kentucky Vocational College in masonry and was self-employed as a bricklayer.
He is survived by three daughters, Sonia Rouse and Tanashea Bell, both of Paducah, and Lisa Wheeler of Smyrna,Tennessee; a son, Joseph Young of Kansas City, Missouri; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Sherry Wolfe-Clark of Paducah; a brother, David Allen Wolfe of High Point, North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Arnold Young; his parents, Joseph Daniel Young and Mary Erma Henderson Young; a sister; and three brothers.
Services are scheduled for noon Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Alfred Anderson and Clayton Allen officiating. Entombment will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may also call Friday at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Masks are required for all in attendance.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
