KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joseph Neal Young Sr., 57, of Kansas City, formerly of Paducah, died at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
He was a member of Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church. He was owner/operator of Joe Young Construction Company for 29 years.
He is survived by one daughter, Shynea Smith, of Louisville; two sons, Joseph Neal Young Jr. and Brandon Allen Young, both of Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren; three sisters, Tanashea Bell and Sonia Rouse, both of Paducah and Lisa Wheeler, of Smyrna, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
His parents were Joseph Richard Neal Young and Lynda A. Young.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson and Rev. Michael Wade officiating.
Friends may also call at the church from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
Burial will follow in Birmingham Cemetery in Briensburg, Kentucky.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
