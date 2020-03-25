BOAZ — Joseph William Steward, 84, of Boaz, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Steward was born Sept. 23, 1935, to the late Robert Clayborn Steward and Sadie Lee Bivens Steward in Perryville, Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Griggs Steward; one brother, R. C. Steward; six sisters, Lovene Reed, Allie Virginia Knight, Betty Joan Cruse, Bobbie Jean Steward, Martha Petty, Charlotte Johnson.
He was a Diesel Mechanic for Waggoner Moving and Storage. He was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Survivors include son, Joey (Cathy) Steward of Benton; daughters, Patty (Chester) Baker of Paducah and Kitty (Dave) Dailey of Paducah; brothers, Arthur “Bimmy” (Kate) Steward of Decaturville, Tennessee, and Roger (Saundra) Steward of Metropolis, Illinois, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren
Graveside Service, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Sardis Ridge Cemetery in Parsons, Tennessee, with Bimmy Steward officiating.
Oakdale Funeral Home in Parsons, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
