Joseph Franklin Warren, 90, of Paducah died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Wednesday, July 3, 1929, in Dearborn, Michigan, he was the son of the late Elroy Warren and the late Amma Dell (Burkeen) Warren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Peggy (Buchanan) Warren; his second wife, Betty Smith Warren; his son, Joseph F. Warren II; stepson Roger Smith; and sister Elaine Warren Nolting.
He began his career with Union Carbide at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in 1951, retiring in 1991 after 40 years of service as shift superintendent. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah.
Surviving are his daughters, Cathy Gamble and husband Robert and Kimberly K. Kowalewski and husband Leon; stepdaughter Luanne Smith and husband Paul; sister Marcia Carol Warren; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. The Rev. Joel Jackson will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Unity Cemetery in Hardin.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home at 211 W. Fifth St. in Benton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.