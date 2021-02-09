Joseph W. “Sonny” Felts, Jr., age 87, of Paducah, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of Paducah, Sonny was born on Aug. 10, 1933, to the late Joseph William Felts Sr. and Thelma Kaufman Felts. He attended St. John Catholic School and graduated from Paducah Junior College. Sonny was a member of St. John Catholic Church where he and his wife, Barbara were actively involved. They both dedicated their time and helped organize the annual St. John Picnic and various Knights of Columbus events. You could find him cooking barbecue or frying fish for the occasions. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the VFW. Sonny was an avid UK Wildcats and St. Louis Cardinals fan but he was most proud of coaching his own children’s little league teams.
He is survived by two daughters, Lesa Smith, husband, Kent of Ledbetter and Sandra Garland of Paducah; two sons, Daniel Felts of Paducah and Michael Felts of Lexington; seven sisters, Delores Reed O’Nan (Albert), Mary Lee Anderson, Carol Osborne (Jim), Jeanne Abell (Dart), Phyliss Sims (Van), Kathy Hibbs (Mike), Betty Conkwright (Larry) all of Paducah; one brother, Cletus Felts (Sandra) of Paducah; nine grandchildren, Laura Fletcher, Karen Hamang, Patrick Felts, Kendal Martin, Kris Smith, Ryan Smith, Laken Smith, John Mark Garland, and Apryl Veldman; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Nell Wurth Felts; his son, Kenneth Felts; daughter-in-law, Michele Felts; one brother, Harold “Sappy” Felts; two brothers-in-law, Joe Reed and Bill Anderson; and his parents.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church with Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with 5 p.m. prayers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. John Catholic Church, 6705 Old US Hwy. 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
