BARDWELL — Joseph Earl Shehorn, 66, of Bardwell, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of United States Army. He spent many years as a truck driver before taking on carpentry and heavy highway construction.
He is survived by his wife, Tamra Goode Shehorn of Bardwell; two sons, Justin Shehorn and Luke Shehorn, both of Bardwell; his stepson, Austin Geveden of Red Bluff, California; two sisters, Beverly Ann Duncan Hiles of Taylorsville, California and Pamala Sue Keller of Quincy, California; one brother, Homer Franklin, Jr. of Hopkinsville; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Gwendolyn Shehorn; and a granddaughter. His parents were Homer Franklin Sr. and Rose Lee Yost Shehorn.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Old Bardwell Cemetery with Jason Burnett officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in Charge of Arrangements.
Friends may call 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
