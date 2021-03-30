Joseph Russell, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Russell was born on June 23, 1930, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to the late, Leslie McKeil Russell and Pauline Carrico Russell. Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a retired Accountant for Martin Marietta. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #10962.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 67 years, Celeste Willett Russell; a daughter, Ann Waldron of Phoenix, Arizona; three sons, Louis Russell, and wife, Charm of Des Moines, Iowa, Robert Russell and wife, Regina of Paducah and Stephan Russell and wife, Karen of Augusta, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Meri Lawler, Sarah Gillmore, Greg Russell, Christina Dias, Angela Russell, Allison Russell, Callahan Russell, Meredith Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Kathryn Russell; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Bennett of St. Charles, Missouri; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by three sisters, Norma Thompson, Jeanean Garland and Paula Honeycutt.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery in Fancy Farm.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Prayers will be said at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 6705 Old U.S. Hwy. 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distance within our facility and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
