METROPOLIS, Ill. — Joseph Roy Strubinger Jr., of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, suffering an early morning heart attack. He was 84 years old, and he died on his childhood farm — at home. Home was where his heart was and will always be.
Roy was the youngest of three children, born to Joseph and Antonia Strubinger on March 26, 1936. His older sisters, Jean Rains of St. Louis, Missouri, and JoAnn Spence, of Kettering, Ohio, have both passed away.
Roy is survived by his wife, Wanda Jean Strubinger, and his two children and their spouses, Janet R. and Clifton D. Finney of Michigan, and Joseph Roy Strubinger III and Sandra Dean Strubinger of North Carolina. Roy and Wanda have five grandchildren: Jason Finney, Kristen Finney, Rachel Couvillan and her husband Adam, Andrew Strubinger and his wife Kelly, and Ethan Strubinger. Roy is also survived by his niece, Patty Zeller of Ohio and her children; and his nephew, Mike Spence of Ohio and his children.
Roy served in the Korean War; he studied Agriculture and History at the University of Illinois; he worked for 25 years as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal service and was president of the Jefferson Elementary school board. He was also a Lay Leader and Sunday school teacher at Powers United Methodist Church.
During the early years on the farm, Roy and Wanda raised cattle and horses. Roy loved our family vacation at the Nine Day Trail Ride each summer — over a decade of memories of good times together. Later in life, Roy and Wanda rented out the farm and he started collecting toy tractors. SO many toy tractors! Nothing, however, pleased Roy more than sharing a good meal, watching a good football game, reading a good book, snuggling with a good dog, laughing over a good joke, and marveling over his wonderful grandchildren. He lived his life with gusto, until the later years when his physical ailments began to make it more and more difficult to find the laughter. Rest in peace, Roy.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Pete Ryan officiating. Family and Friends are welcome!
Remembrance donations may be made in Roy’s name to Powers United Methodist Church, c/o 3286 IL 145 Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960 or Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
