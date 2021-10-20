MAYFIELD — Joseph Randall Sanderson, 57, of Mayfield, passed away Saturday Oct. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Sanderson was a store manager at Plaza Tire in Lone Oak. He was a member at Unity Baptist Church and was active in the TOP GUN car show. Mr. Sanderson was a member of the General Tire United Steel Workers.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Cashon Sanderson; one son, Nicholas Sanderson, of Mayfield; two daughters, Kayla (Tyler) Bradford, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Natalie (Zach) Crawford, of Mayfield; two grandchildren Wyatt Thomas Crawford and Beckley Sage Bradford; one brother, Jeff (Sara) Sanderson, of Mayfield; one niece, Nicollette Sanderson, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mr. Sanderson was preceded in death by his parents, Randal and Anna Faye Langston Sanderson; and one nephew, Austin Sanderson.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 23, 2021, at the North Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Keith Allred will officiate. Tony Horvath, Danny Woods, Dewayne Henley, Donnie Whited, Jason Turner, DJ Powell and Todd Kaneta will serve as pallbearers. Rodney Brewer will serve as an honorary pallbearer. No visitation will be scheduled, friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, 5772 State Route 464 Mayfield, KY 42066; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, in memory of Joe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.