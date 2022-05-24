METROPOLIS, Ill. — Joseph M. “Mike” Souders, 75 of Metropolis, formerly of Brookport, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in Pell Cemetery.
Mike was a graduate ofw Brookport High School Class of 1964 and remained a Bulldog at heart throughout his life. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969, service for which he was awarded a Purple Heart. He attended and graduated from Samford University School of Pharmacy in 1974 and he and his wife Carla established Metropolis Drugs in 1975. Mike was a member of First United Methodist Church. Early business ventures of Mike’s included raising hogs, selling Good Humor Ice Cream from a truck in Birmingham, Alabama, raising and selling plants all over Metropolis and at Pat’s Market in Brookport, and many other business ventures. Mike was proud to have served on the Unit 1 School Board for many years and was also a Superman of Metropolis Award recipient. He loved serving on various committees for his church and community in his beloved towns of Brookport and Metropolis, as well as being a member of the very exclusive Douglas Hardware Gang.
Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carla (Grounds) Souders; two daughters, Leslie Jo Lawson and husband Tim and Ashley Lynne Thompson and husband Glen; five grandchildren, Timothy Hayes Lawson, Michael Graham Lawson, Amelia “Millie” Kathryn Lawson, Anna Lynley Thompson and Audrey Lou Thompson; siblings, Bill Ed Souders (Vickie), Mark Lynn Souders (Suzanne), and Tammy Beggs (Mike); sister-in-law, Donna Souders; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph G. and Alma Lou (Jennings) Souders and brother, Patrick Wayne “Pat” Souders.
A visitation with the family will be held 6 — 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, and 9 — 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26th at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to First United Methodist Church Capital Campaign 100 E. 5th Street Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Bill Ed and Chad Souders, Mark and Casey Souders, Mike and Andrew Beggs, and Hayes and Graham Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Grounds, Jackie Dale Johnson, David Douglas, and Ronnie Henson.
