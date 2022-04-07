KEVIL — Joseph Lee Hamilton, 75, of Kevil, died April 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family after a 2½ year hard fought battle with cancer. He was one of the strongest, kindest, most unselfish, unforgettable, best person you could meet.
Joe was born April 2, 1947, to Joe M. and Anne Lane Hamilton of Kevil. He grew up on the family farm, farming his grandfather’s land with a team of mules. He attended Kevil Elementary then graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 1965 and attended Murray State College where he was in ROTC and a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
On Jan. 27, 1967, he married the love of his life, Sharon Griffin. Their son, Tony was born in 1969 and daughter, Lorie in 1970.
He was a Mason for 53 years. He joined the Kevil Masonic Lodge #944 in 1969 and later the North Ballard Lodge. Joe belonged to the Kaintuck Muzzleloading Gun Club, was a member of the Boughton Party of the American Mountain Men Association, Massac Marines, Ohio River Rangers, Cowboy Single Action Shooting Club, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He worked for the Kevil Post Office for almost 30 years, retiring in 2007. He and Sharon enjoyed camping and spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sharon of 55 years; his mother, Anne Lane Tomlison of La Center; his son and wife, Tony and Melissa Hamilton of Barlow; his daughter and husband, Lorie and Sam Brooking of Kevil; his three granddaugters, Kaela Morris of Kevil, Sydney Brooking (Gavin) of Kevil, and Taryn Hamilton (Preston) of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Zoey, Kali, Adrian and Dylan; his brother and wife, Mike and Phyllis Hamilton of Reidland; his sister-in-law and husband, Pam and Paul Worley of Kevil, Kentucky; his brother-in-law and wife, Rickey and Midge Griffin of La Center; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph M. Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Cindy Engelhardt officiating. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Kevil, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to Kosair Children’s Hospital 231 East E. Chestnut Louisville, KY 40202; or American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 11454 Alexandria, VA 22312; American Cancer Society P.O. Box 2167 Lexington, KY 40588.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
