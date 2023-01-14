Joseph LaFayette Owsley, 89, of Paducah, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Rivercrest Place.

Joe, as he was known by friends and family, was born on April 2, 1933, to the late Howard and Sally Yancey Owsley, of Bandana. He was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and Murray State University with degrees in Education. He started his tenure as an industrial arts teacher at Heath High School before becoming the first principal of Heath Middle School in 1968. He loved helping kids, especially the middle school age group. He helped pilot the first Drop Out Prevention program at Lake Worth Middle School, in Lake Worth, FL which targeted middle school-age kids that were on the path to dropping out before they reached high school.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In