Joseph LaFayette Owsley, 89, of Paducah, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Rivercrest Place.
Joe, as he was known by friends and family, was born on April 2, 1933, to the late Howard and Sally Yancey Owsley, of Bandana. He was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and Murray State University with degrees in Education. He started his tenure as an industrial arts teacher at Heath High School before becoming the first principal of Heath Middle School in 1968. He loved helping kids, especially the middle school age group. He helped pilot the first Drop Out Prevention program at Lake Worth Middle School, in Lake Worth, FL which targeted middle school-age kids that were on the path to dropping out before they reached high school.
After spending two years under the guidance of Mr. Owsley, they would attend a trade school, gaining not only a high school diploma but also an apprenticeship in a trade of their choice. Mr. Owsley retired in Jan. 2007, from the Palm Beach County School system after having served over 30 years in the field. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wellington, Florida, and a long-time member of Spring Bayou Baptist Church of Kevil.
Mr. Owsley is survived by his two sons, Kendall Owsley (Kim) of Piperton, Tennessee, Howard Keith Owsley (Melody) of Racine, Wisconsin; a foster daughter Becky Heflin Hanrahan of Paducah; and long-time family friend, Rachel Lynn Dodson of Paducah; his sister, Joyce Jordan Griggs of Tennessee; his grandchildren, Courtney Owsley Ketterer (Logan) of Montreal, Canada, Zachary Owsley of Bloomington/Normal, Illinois, Rob Hanrahan (Melanie) of Glasgow, and Rose Beth Hanrahan Wilson of Paducah.
Mr. Owsley was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Allen Owsley.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Wes Morehead officiating.
Visitation will be between the hours of 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
There will be a private burial service.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Rivercrest Place.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Spring Bayou Baptist Church, 11205 Woodville Rd. Kevil, KY 42053.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message of condolence, or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
To send flowers to the family of Joseph, please visit our floral store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.