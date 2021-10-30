Joseph “Joe” Allen Kunkle, 77, of St. Denis, died at 7:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church, a retired lineman after 32 years of service at Bellsouth, and a U.S. Army Reserves veteran.
Joe is survived by his five daughters, Penny Toon of Fancy Farm, Michelle Kunkle, of St. Denis, Lori Kunkle, of Rives, Tennessee, Rose Mary Kunkle, of St. Denis, and Erica Thompson, of Fancy Farm; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, one brother Elizabeth Ellegood Kunkle; one brother; one sister and one great-grandchild. His parents were Albert & Rose (Burgess) Kunkle.
Services will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the St. Denis Catholic Church. Chrispin Oneko will officiate with burial to follow in the St. Denis Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Graveside military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post No. 26.
Brown Funeral
Home of Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.