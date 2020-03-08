Joseph “Joe” W. McDougal, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Joe was born in Paducah on October 29, 1940, to Leland and Pauline McDougal. He was a graduate of St. Mary High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of Quail Unlimited.
Mr. McDougal is survived by his wife of 46 years, Phyllis Kaye Buckingham McDougal; his daughter, Regina Reeves (Gabe), of Paducah; and his grandson, Josh Reeves, of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Mr. McDougal was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Wayne McDougal and Pauline Vessel McDougal.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: American Diabetes Association, Memorial and Honor Program, P.O. Box 7023, Alexandria, Virginia 22116-7023.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.