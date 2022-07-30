MAYFIELD — A Funeral Mass for Joseph “Joe” Adam Mikez, known by many as Coach Mikez, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield. Services will be officiated by Ray Clark. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.
Joe was born on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1930, to Joseph and Mary Mikez in DeKalb, Illinois. He passed away at his home in Mayfield surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Joe was an accomplished athlete. He was a 4-star athlete at DeKalb Township High School, where he was a state champ in Track & Field. After high school, Joe played baseball and basketball at Murray State, as well as minor league baseball. Joe graduated from Murray State University with a Master’s Degree and later retired from the Graves County School System as a teacher and coach, working in Fancy Farm, Farmington, and Lowes. He was a faithful member of both St. Joseph and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Joe was a U.S. Army Veteran, who served during the Korean War. A gentleman to the end and a natural born leader, Joe made a lasting impact on the numerous lives he touched.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.